Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

