Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$188.18 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$169.72 and a 52-week high of C$196.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$185.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.75%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

