Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

