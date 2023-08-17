Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

