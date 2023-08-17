Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.9 %

TAP stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.