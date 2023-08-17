Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Xos, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

XOS Stock Down 12.2 %

XOS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.21. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of XOS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in XOS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XOS by 2,011.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

