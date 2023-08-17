Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Viad in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVI. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on Viad

Viad Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VVI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 432,730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 124,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.