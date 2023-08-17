Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Star Equity in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Star Equity stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,257.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 272,138 shares of company stock worth $312,096 and have sold 43,690 shares worth $60,736. Company insiders own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

