Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.
Premium Brands stock opened at C$103.63 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.25%.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
