PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives $6.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

PNNT opened at $6.64 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -65.04%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,133.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,960 shares of company stock valued at $204,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

