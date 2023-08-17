Palmer Knight Co Has $6.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.