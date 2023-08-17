Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,181,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $689,570,000 after purchasing an additional 86,273 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

