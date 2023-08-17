Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

