National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.25.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

