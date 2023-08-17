Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Stride worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

