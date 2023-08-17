Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Stride worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of LRN opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
