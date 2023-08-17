Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 504,896 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at $268,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

