Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $55.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

