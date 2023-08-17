Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 211,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,961,000 after buying an additional 134,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $137.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

