Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 241,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

