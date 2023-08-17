Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

