KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

VCSA stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 221,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,366.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,366.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,737,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

