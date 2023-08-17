HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Savara Trading Down 8.0 %

SVRA opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $479.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.89. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 37,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rick Yang purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,471,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,413,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 37,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,201,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 426,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,680. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

