HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $239.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

