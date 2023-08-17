HC Wainwright Comments on Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

