HC Wainwright Comments on ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,479 shares of company stock worth $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares worth $38,254. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

