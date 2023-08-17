Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Lynda Shillaw Acquires 132 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($190.89).

Harworth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.72. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £354.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,368.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

