Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 674 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

