Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

GKOS opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,340 shares of company stock worth $12,803,142. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Glaukos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

