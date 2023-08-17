Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

