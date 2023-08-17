CX Institutional Buys 70,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock worth $37,421,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

