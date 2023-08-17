Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 803 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

