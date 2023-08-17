Cormark Comments on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.