Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CVLT opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,220.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock worth $2,024,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

