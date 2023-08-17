Colliers Securities Weighs in on SmartRent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SmartRent in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SmartRent’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SMRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

SMRT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.83.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock worth $260,825 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

