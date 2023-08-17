C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Acquires 87 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £122.67 ($155.61).
Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £122.32 ($155.17).
- On Friday, June 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 90 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £122.40 ($155.27).
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Patrick McMahon purchased 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($33,489.79).
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCR opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.20 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of £540.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39.
C&C Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
