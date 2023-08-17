Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.