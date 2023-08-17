Brokers Issue Forecasts for Service Co. International’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Service Co. International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Service Co. International’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

