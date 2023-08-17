Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock worth $37,421,157. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.