Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Receives $10.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRAG. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

