bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.36% of bluebird bio worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at bluebird bio
In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Price Performance
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.
bluebird bio Profile
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
