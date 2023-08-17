Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

