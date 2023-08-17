Barclays PLC Sells 390,273 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,273 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 33.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

