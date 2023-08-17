Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NewMarket by 501.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in NewMarket by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $467.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $471.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

