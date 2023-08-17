Barclays PLC Acquires 38,356 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of CVB Financial worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 175.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

