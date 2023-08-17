Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,528,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.