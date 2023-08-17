Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.57 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.