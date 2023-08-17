Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,545 shares of company stock worth $37,421,157 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.