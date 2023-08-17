Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.