Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock worth $37,421,157. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

