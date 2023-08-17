AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

